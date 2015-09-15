Universal Studios Japan in talks to sell stake to Comcast - WSJ

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The owners of Universal Studios Japan, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are in talks to sell a stake in the theme park to Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The theme park's holding company, USJ Co, originally planned a Tokyo listing in September, but delayed because of the sale talks, one of the people said. (on.wsj.com/1KQnG3Z)

A deal would value the company at $6 billion, the report said.

Comcast and Universal Studios Japan were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)