FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Universal Studios Japan in talks to sell stake to Comcast - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 15, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Universal Studios Japan in talks to sell stake to Comcast - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The owners of Universal Studios Japan, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are in talks to sell a stake in the theme park to Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The theme park's holding company, USJ Co, originally planned a Tokyo listing in September, but delayed because of the sale talks, one of the people said. (on.wsj.com/1KQnG3Z)

A deal would value the company at $6 billion, the report said.

Comcast and Universal Studios Japan were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.