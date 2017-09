(Corrects headline to say that the company expects a loss in the third quarter. The company is yet to report results)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Oct 28 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc : * Reports preliminary third quarter 2013 results * Sees Q3 2013 loss per share $0.24 to $0.26 * Sees Q3 2013 sales $48 million * Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $43.8 million -- Thomson

