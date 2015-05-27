Universal Studios Japan to apply for autumn listing in Tokyo -source

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - The operator of the Universal Studios Japan theme park aims for an initial public offering in the autumn and will apply for a listing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as early as this month, a source with knowledge of the plan said.

With the park’s “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” attraction doing solid business and boosting earnings, the timing is seen as right, according to the source, who said the operator had a valuation of between 600 and 700 billion yen ($4.9 to $5.7 billion).

The source declined to be identified because the plan is not public.

A spokesman for Universal Studios Japan declined to comment on the details of a possible IPO. ($1=123.0900 yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)