FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Universal Studios Japan to apply for autumn listing in Tokyo -source
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 4:22 AM / 2 years ago

Universal Studios Japan to apply for autumn listing in Tokyo -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - The operator of the Universal Studios Japan theme park aims for an initial public offering in the autumn and will apply for a listing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as early as this month, a source with knowledge of the plan said.

With the park’s “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” attraction doing solid business and boosting earnings, the timing is seen as right, according to the source, who said the operator had a valuation of between 600 and 700 billion yen ($4.9 to $5.7 billion).

The source declined to be identified because the plan is not public.

A spokesman for Universal Studios Japan declined to comment on the details of a possible IPO. ($1=123.0900 yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.