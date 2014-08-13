FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Universal Terminal plans trust IPO of up to S$1 bln - sources
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's Universal Terminal plans trust IPO of up to S$1 bln - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Universal Terminal plans to raise as much as S$1 billion ($800 million) in an initial public offering of units of a business trust, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The trust will be backed by oil storage terminals, the sources said on Wednesday.

DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the banks on the Singapore IPO, which is targeted for as early as December, the sources said.

Officials at Universal Terminal and the banks were not immediately available to comment.

Universal Terminal, owned by Singapore’s privately held Hin Leong Group and PetroChina, operates one of the largest commercial oil storage complexes in Asia. (1 US dollar = 1.2504 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.