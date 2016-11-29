FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Dowling becomes rare nonprofit college to file for bankruptcy
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
November 29, 2016 / 11:31 PM / 9 months ago

Dowling becomes rare nonprofit college to file for bankruptcy

Tom Hals

2 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Dowling College became a rare nonprofit college to file for bankruptcy on Tuesday after the liberal arts school near New York lost its academic accreditation in August and closed its doors after 48 years.

The college has suffered from sinking enrollment and defaulted last year on $54 million in debt that was issued through local government agencies.

Dowling joins several for-profit colleges, such ITT Educational Services and Corinthian Colleges, that have filed for bankruptcy in recent years after losing access to U.S. government-backed financial aid programs.

Dowling announced earlier this year that efforts to find a partner to rescue the school had fallen through and began helping its more than 1,500 students to find other institutions to complete their education.

The school offered dozens of majors and specialized in the arts and sciences, aviation, education and business, and offered graduate degrees.

The college has hired a real estate broker to sell its waterfront campus property in Oakdale in eastern Long Island, according to court documents. Real estate in Shirley, New York will be marketed next year.

Morris Brown College in Atlanta filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Other financially struggling nonprofit colleges have closed or merged with stronger institutions. (Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.