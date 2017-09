July 26 (Reuters) - The Regents of the University Of California are expected to sell $665 million of Medical Center Pooled Revenue Bonds during the week of Aug. 5, a market source said on Friday.

The sale will included $635 million of 2013 Series J bonds, and $30 million of 2013 Series K Weekly Rate bonds.

Barclays is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.