Univ. of California Regents to sell $2.6 bln in bonds
September 13, 2013 / 8:08 PM / 4 years ago

Univ. of California Regents to sell $2.6 bln in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Regents of the University of California are expected to sell $2.6 billion of general revenue bonds during the week of Sept. 23, market sources said on Friday.

The sale will consist of $700 million of tax-exempt 2013 series AI, $700 million of taxable 2013 series AJ, $600 million of tax-exempt 2013 series AK, and $600 million of tax-exempt variable rate demand 2013 series AL.

According to the preliminary official statement, Barclays is the lead manager of series AI, AJ and AK.

Goldman Sachs, Loop Capital Markets, Stifel and Wells Fargo are lead managers of series AL with each manager responsible for $150 million, a market source said.

