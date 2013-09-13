FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P rates University of California Board of Regents bonds
September 13, 2013

S&P rates University of California Board of Regents bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday assigned various ratings to the University of California Board of Regents’ bonds.

Double-A ratings were assigned to the university’s $1.4 billion of 2013 series AI, series AJ taxable bonds, and $600 million series AK bonds.

S&P assigned its double-A/A-1-plus rating to $600 million series 2013 AL weekly variable rate demand bonds.

The proceeds of the series AI, AJ, AK, and AL bonds will be used to refinance all or a portion of the university’s outstanding lease revenue bonds issued by the California State Public Works Board (SPWB) on behalf of the university, S&P said.

