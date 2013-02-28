FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
University of Mass. Building Authority to sell $270 mln bonds
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

University of Mass. Building Authority to sell $270 mln bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The University of Massachusetts Building Authority is expected to sell $270.13 million of project revenue bonds on March 7, a market source said on Thursday.

The issue will consist of $198.385 million of series 2013-1 tax-exempt revenue bonds and $71.745 million of series 2013-2 federally taxable revenue bonds.

J.P. Morgan will be the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.

Later on Thursday, Fitch Ratings assigned the series 2013 bonds an AA rating, with a stable outlook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.