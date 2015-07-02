FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Spanish TV network Univision files for U.S. IPO
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Spanish TV network Univision files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to Nasdaq in paragraph 3 as the company has not yet determined which exchange it will list on)

July 2 (Reuters) - Univision Holdings Inc, the owner of Spanish language TV network Univision Network, filed for an initial public offering of Class A common stock in the United States.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters to the IPO, Univision said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. (bit.ly/1KuDnwD)

New York-based Univision, which serves American Hispanics, said it intends to list its Class A common stock under the symbol “UVN”.

The company did not reveal how many shares were going to be on offer or their expected price, but quoted a nominal fundraising amount of $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.