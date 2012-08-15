New Issue-Univision Communications sells $625 mln notes

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Univision Communications Inc on Wednesday sold $625 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million. Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC. AMT $625 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/29/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 496 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS