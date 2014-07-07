Russia's Lavrov says South Stream timelines on track

SOFIA, July 7 (Reuters) - All construction timelines for the South Stream pipeline are on track and the European Union should restart talks about the project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on a visit to Bulgaria on Monday.

Bulgaria has been an enthusiastic supporter of the Russian-backed project, whose construction has stoked tensions between the West and Moscow, especially in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

But Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski’s government suspended work last month on its section of the pipeline at the behest of Brussels, pending a ruling on whether the project violates EU law. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)