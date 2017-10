MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - The combined business of Italian insurer Unipol and peer Fondiaria-SAI has been very positive at the beginning of the year, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“The business for the quarter has gone very well both for us and Fondiaria-SAI,” CEO Carlo Cimbri said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio)