Rating agencies losing clout in Asia

By Christopher Langner and Neha D‘Silva

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 22 (IFR) - A surge in unrated bond issues from some of Hong Kong’s best-known companies is calling into question the traditional relationship between issuers and rating agencies in the international debt markets.

Almost a third of all US-dollar bonds that Hong Kong-listed companies have launched so far this year have been without credit ratings from any of the three main agencies - Moody‘s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Unrated deals are not unprecedented in Asia, but the movement in Hong Kong is gaining momentum.

The latest twist in the relationship came last Monday, when Hang Lung Properties took the unusual move of making its debut in the public dollar market with a 10-year tenor and no ratings. Later in the week, First Pacific, listed in Hong Kong, but with most of its assets in the Philippines, followed suit with a seven-year unrated deal.

“This is a new phenomenon,” said an analyst in Singapore, noting that the amount of unrated debt issued this year to date is an all-time record. “It is growing fast.”

Those numbers put Hong Kong at the forefront of a movement that has been gaining strength worldwide. Last week, European lawmakers went through the first round of voting on a law that could effectively exclude ratings from the major agencies from the basic requirements for pension funds looking to buy bonds.

The rising popularity of unrated dollar bonds calls into question the need for any well-known company to obtain a credit rating before coming to market. Since credit rating agencies depend on fees from issuers for the bulk of their revenues, it also raises questions about the rating industry’s long-term future.

All three agencies declined to comment.

GROWTH OF PRIVATE WEALTH

This is the result of two simultaneous developments, according to bankers. For one, companies have grown increasingly tired of having to bow to the whims of rating agencies, which, as one banker put it, “charge high fees to criticise management”.

For another, private bank investors have become hungrier for exposure to debt securities, seeing bonds as safer and more reliable investments than equities. Less concerned about credit ratings, private banks are, typically, a significant source of demand for unrated deals, especially in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Private wealth is a major force in the Asian credit markets, but the volume of unrated deals printed so far this year suggests this approach is becoming more than just an exception.

“People used to see the private banking bid as fickle and they were often accused of flipping to monetise the rebate (Hang Lung offered a 25-cent incentive), but there is so much wealth out there now that they often hold bonds for a while and even to maturity,” said a banker in Hong Kong.

Last week’s deals also proved that companies were able to do larger deals at longer tenors without ratings.

Hang Lung Properties printed what is, according to one analyst, only the fourth unrated bond with a 10-year tenor out of Hong Kong. It also became the biggest in that category at a size of US$500m.

“For the right name, private banking is happy to go with longer tenors and larger sizes,” said one of the bankers on the transaction.

NO PENALTY ON PRICE

However, even more important, it priced tight to the secondary levels of many other Hong Kong unrated bonds outstanding, and with a much smaller premium to similar-rated companies than is typical for an unrated transaction.

Hang Lung’s 10-year deal priced at 98.546 to yield 4.936% on a 4.75% coupon, which translated to a spread of 335bp over US Treasuries.

Kerry Properties’ five-year unrated bond was at 390bp in secondary on the day Hang Lung came out, while the five-year bonds of Henderson Land, which has a similar business model as Hang Lung, were at 340bp.

To be sure, Hang Lung did leave something on the table relative to rated names. Hongkong Land’s 2022s (A2/A-) were trading at 245bp that day and Swire Properties 10-year bonds (A2/A-) were at 250bp. Both companies, however, are well established in the Single A territory, while bankers reckon that Hang Lung will be a high Triple B if it is rated.

In short, when adjusted for Hang Lung’s potential ratings, bankers calculated that, being unrated, the company may have paid as little as 25bp-30bp of new-issue premium - much the same as many well-known rated issuers have offered on recent new issues.

There still are limitations, and many funds are barred from investing in unrated deals. This suggests that, in most cases, unrated deals will still need to come at sizable premiums to compensate for the lower liquidity.

However, at a time when regulators are still reassessing the importance of rating agencies in the wake of the subprime credit fiasco, companies and investors in Hong Kong are sending a clear message. (Editing by Steve Garton, IFR ASIA)