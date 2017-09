Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian power company Fortis Inc said it agreed to buy utility firm UNS Energy Corp for about $2.5 billion in cash to expand its presence in the United States.

The $60.25 per share offer is at a premium of 31.4 percent to UNS’ Wednesday close of $45.84 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)