Nov 26 (Reuters) - Unternehmens Invest AG :

* Acquires shareholding of LCS Holding GmbH

* Says acquired 30 pct of LCS Holding GmbH for 1.32 million euros respectively invested a total of 3.32 million euros - including financing - in LCS-Group

* LCS Holding GmbHh holds 90 pct of both GANTNER Seilbahnbau GmbH and LCS Cable Cranes GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)