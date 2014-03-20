FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unwired Planet sells patent portfolio to Lenovo, shares jump
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Unwired Planet sells patent portfolio to Lenovo, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Unwired Planet Inc said it sold a portfolio of patents to Chinese technology company Lenovo Group Ltd for $100 million in cash, sending its shares up 73 percent in trading after the bell.

Unwired, an intellectual property and technology licensing company, said the portfolio included patents for 3G and LTE mobile technologies.

Lenovo has been making a big push into the smartphone market as the broader desktop PC market shrinks and computer users go mobile.

It recently bought Google Inc’s Motorola Mobility handset unit for $2.91 billion in the fourth-largest U.S. acquisition by a Chinese or Hong Kong company ever in Jan this year.

Unwired’s shares jumped to $2.25 in after-market trade after closing at $1.30 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.