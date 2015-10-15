FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's FamilyMart, UNY to announce merger Thursday - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 15, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's FamilyMart, UNY to announce merger Thursday - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - FamilyMart Co has agreed to merge with UNY Group Holdings Co through a share swap deal to be announced on Thursday, the Nikkei business daily said, in a move that will create Japan’s second-biggest convenience store operator by sales.

After months of discussions, the companies have reached a basic agreement in which 0.13 UNY share will be exchanged for each FamilyMart share, the paper said. FamilyMart will be the surviving entity, it said.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trade in both companies’ shares after the midafternoon report.

FamilyMart, now Japan’s No.3 convenience store operator, and UNY, owner of fourth-ranked chain Circle K Sunkus, had agreed in March to begin negotiations with the aim of merging in 2016. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.