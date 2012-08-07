FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UOB's chairman Wee Cho Yaw to step down next year
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

UOB's chairman Wee Cho Yaw to step down next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wee Cho Yaw will step down as chairman of Singapore’s United Overseas Bank in April 2013 after nearly four decades at the helm, the bank’s chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said on Tuesday.

Hsieh Fu Hua, a former CEO of Singapore Exchange, will become the non-executive chairman of Singapore’s third-biggest bank, he told an earnings briefing.

Wee, who is 82, became chairman and chief executive of UOB in 1974 but relinquished his CEO position to his son in April 2007, according to the bank’s website.

“He is perfectly healthy. This is part of succession planning” said Wee the CEO.

Wee’s family controls UOB, Singapore’s third-biggest lender by assets after DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.