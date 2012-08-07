UOB's chairman Wee Cho Yaw to step down next year

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wee Cho Yaw will step down as chairman of Singapore’s United Overseas Bank in April 2013 after nearly four decades at the helm, the bank’s chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said on Tuesday.

Hsieh Fu Hua, a former CEO of Singapore Exchange, will become the non-executive chairman of Singapore’s third-biggest bank, he told an earnings briefing.

Wee, who is 82, became chairman and chief executive of UOB in 1974 but relinquished his CEO position to his son in April 2007, according to the bank’s website.

“He is perfectly healthy. This is part of succession planning” said Wee the CEO.

Wee’s family controls UOB, Singapore’s third-biggest lender by assets after DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)