April 18, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Singapore's UOB plans up to $15 bln China private equity fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank . Singapore’s third-biggest lender, aims to launch an up to 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion) private equity fund through its China venture capital operation in partnership with three Chinese companies, it said on Monday.

UOB Venture Management (Shanghai) signed an agreement with state-owned Chongqing Yufu Asset Management Group, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and Tus-Holdings Co, UOB said in a statement. The fund will invest primarily in Chongqing-based projects such as financial services firms developing their Sino-Singapore capabilities, as well as aviation companies exploring travel between Chongqing, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries. ($1 = 6.4781 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Goodman)

