UOB beats forecasts with 4.9 pct Q1 net profit rise

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore’s three banks, posted a better-than-expected 4.9 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by a jump in fees and commissions that offset a drop in loan margins.

UOB earned S$722 million ($585.44 million) in the three months ended March, up from S$688 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$666 million average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

Although UOB’s gross customer loans rose 13 percent from a year earlier to S$167 billion, its net interest income fell 3.5 percent to S$964 million.

“Continued efforts to boost fee income to mitigate effects of margin pressure paid off, with fees registering a robust 25.2 percent growth year-on-year,” the bank said in a statement.

UOB’s net interest margin - the difference between its borrowing and lending costs - fell to 1.70 percentage points during the quarter, down from 1.76 in the fourth quarter and 1.98 in the first three months of 2012.

Among UOB’s bigger rivals, DBS Group Holdings posted a record quarterly profit on higher fee income and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by weak interest rate margins. ($1 = 1.2333 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kevin Lim)