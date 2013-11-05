FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's UOB beats forecast with Q3 net profit up 3.3 pct
November 5, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's UOB beats forecast with Q3 net profit up 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore’s three banks, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 3.3 percent to S$730 million ($588 million) versus S$707 million a year earlier on strong income from its core lending business and higher fees.

The result was above the S$706 million average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

The result came after bigger rivals DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp also beat market forecasts with their quarterly profits announced last week, helped by robust performances in their core lending businesses even as volatile markets hit trading income.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
