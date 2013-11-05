Singapore's UOB beats forecast with Q3 net profit up 3.3 pct

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore’s three banks, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose 3.3 percent to S$730 million ($588 million) versus S$707 million a year earlier on strong income from its core lending business and higher fees.

The result was above the S$706 million average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

The result came after bigger rivals DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp also beat market forecasts with their quarterly profits announced last week, helped by robust performances in their core lending businesses even as volatile markets hit trading income.