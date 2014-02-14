FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UOB Q4 net profit up 11.1 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

UOB Q4 net profit up 11.1 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore’s three banks by assets, posted an 11.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, as strong loan growth boosted core interest income.

UOB posted S$773 million ($610.42 million) for the three months ended December, compared with the S$686 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters, and a net profit of S$696 million reported a year earlier.

Bigger rivals DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd also reported increase in their quarterly profit, fuelled by mortgage and trade loans, and were upbeat about growth prospects.

But the city-state’s top lenders have projected slower loan growth for 2014 as pace of mortgage loans and trade finance slow.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said Singapore property prices could fall 10-15 percent this year, but the bank’s stress tests show that it can withstand a price fall of 30 percent. ($1 = 1.2663 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.