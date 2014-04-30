FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UOB Q1 net profit rises 9.2 pct; beats estimates
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 9:18 AM / 3 years ago

UOB Q1 net profit rises 9.2 pct; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore’s three banks by assets, beat analyst estimates by posting a 9.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, as strong loan growth boosted core interest income.

UOB, in a statement on Wednesday, said net profit for January-March reached S$788 million ($627.64 million) from S$722 million in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the S$740 million mean estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

“Our robust balance sheet and disciplined approach to growth position us well to drive long-term sustainable value for shareholders as we seize regional wholesale and wealth management opportunities,” said Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong in the statement.

Peers DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp earlier reported record first-quarter profit that topped estimates, powered by double-digit loan growth and improved margins. ($1 = 1.2555 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.