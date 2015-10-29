Singapore's UOB Q3 net profit down 1 pct, beats forecasts on higher margins

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank , the smallest of Singapore’s three listed banks, posted a 1 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, but beat expectations on higher interest rate margins and one-off gains from the sale of investment securities.

UOB’s net profit came in at S$858 million ($612 million) in the three months ended September, versus S$866 million a year earlier and an average forecast of S$784 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

As part of the bank’s 80th anniversary, UOB declared a one-off dividend of 20 cents per ordinary share.

Bigger rival Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp earlier this week beat expectations with a 7 percent increase in core third-quarter net profit, but also showed a spike in bad loans.

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest bank, will report earnings on Monday. ($1 = 1.4027 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)