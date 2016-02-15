Singapore's UOB Q4 net profit up 0.3 pct, beats expectations

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank , the smallest of Singapore’s three listed banks, posted a 0.3 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, as it benefited from a jump in net interest margin.

UOB’s net profit came in at S$788 million ($563 million) in the three months ended December, versus S$786 million a year earlier and above an average forecast of S$768 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

Singapore banks have so far defied a slowdown in China and weak commodity prices which has hit energy services firms, but analysts are looking for more signs of asset quality deterioration in 2016.

UOB posted a 14.6 percent rise in provisions for bad loans with specific charges set aside for Singapore, Indonesia and Greater China. ($1 = 1.3989 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)