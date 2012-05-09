FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UOB Q1 profit rises 12 pct on higher loans, fees
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

UOB Q1 profit rises 12 pct on higher loans, fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore’s three banking groups, posted a 12 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by higher loans and fee income.

UOB earned S$688 million ($550.73 million) in the three months ended in March, up from S$612 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$632 million average estimate of seven analysts polled by Reuters.

“Our first quarter results show we have started the year on the right foot. We are executing to plan and we are harnessing our regional footprint and expertise to pursue growth opportunities that are right for our business,” Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement.

UOB said the improvement in first quarter earnings was underpinned by higher contributions from all core businesses.

“Net interest margin continued to improve, reaching 1.98 percent,” it said.

UOB shares have risen about 20 percent so far this year, double the 10 percent gain in the benchmark Straits Times Index . ($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Leonard How)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.