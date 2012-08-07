FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's UOB Q2 profit rises 12 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's UOB Q2 profit rises 12 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank, the smallest of Singapore’s three big banking groups, posted a 12 percent rise in second quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by strong fee and commission income.

UOB earned S$713 million ($574.77 million) in the three months ended in June, up from S$636 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$622 million average estimate of six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The Singapore bank reported net customer loans growth of 14.3 percent from a year earlier.

Fee and commission income in April-June hit a new quarterly high of S$386 million, driven by strong loans processing and corporate finance activities, UOB said.

UOB’s rivals DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp last week reported better-than-expected earnings but warned of pressure on interest margins amid a regional slowdown as Asia feels the chills from Europe and North America. ($1 = 1.2405 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.