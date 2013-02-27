FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's United Overseas Bank Q4 net profit up 25 pct
February 27, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's United Overseas Bank Q4 net profit up 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB) reported a 25 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, lifted by strong fee and commission income.

UOB, the smallest of Singapore’s three banking groups, posted net profit of S$696 million ($561.5 million) for the three months ended in December, up from S$558 million a year earlier. But the net interest margin fell for the third consecutive quarter.

“This set of results represents a very positive end to 2012. We achieved record profits, record fees and record contribution from our key regional markets,” UOB’s chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement on Wednesday.

This month, Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a 12 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to S$663 million. DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s biggest bank, posted weaker-than-expected results due to weak interest margins. ($1 = 1.2396 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

