FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's United Overseas Bank Q2 up 9.9 pct, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 9:38 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's United Overseas Bank Q2 up 9.9 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank Ltd , the smallest of Singapore’s three banks, reported a 9.9 percent rise in its second quarter net profit, beating expectations, boosted by strong fee and commission income.

UOB earned S$783 million in the three months ended June, up from S$713 million a year earlier. The results beat the S$676 million average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

The results came after DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong growth in loans and higher fees. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd reports results on Friday. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.