FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Singapore's UOB profit falls 7.8 pct; bad debt charges jump
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 11:45 PM / 10 months ago

Singapore's UOB profit falls 7.8 pct; bad debt charges jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank posted a 7.8 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Friday, hurt by a jump in bad debt charges due to losses from its exposure to the oil and gas sector.

Singapore banks are facing mounting risks as credit woes deepen for the offshore services sector, which has been hit hard by an almost two-year rout in oil prices and a slowing economy.

UOB, the city-state's third-biggest lender, said net profit came in at S$791 million ($567.15 million) in the three months ended September, versus a profit of S$858 million a year earlier. Bad debt charges rose 15.7 percent.

$1 = 1.3947 Singapore dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.