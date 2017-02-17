FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Singapore's United Overseas Bank Q4 net profit falls 6.2 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 6 months ago

Singapore's United Overseas Bank Q4 net profit falls 6.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank , the smallest of Singapore's three listed banks, reported a 6.2 percent fall in quarterly net profit, in line with estimates, while net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, weakened.

The results came after DBS Group Holdings posted its lowest quarterly profit in two years as provisions for soured loans to the city-state's oil services industry surged, and joined OCBC in forecasting more pain for that sector.

UOB's net profit came in at S$739 million ($522 million) in the three months ended December, versus S$788 million a year earlier, in line with an average forecast of S$730 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

"Against the subdued growth environment of 2016, we delivered a steady income stream, supported by our diverse fee and lending businesses," Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's CEO, said in a statement.

The bank's full year total income was stable at S$8.06 billion. ($1 = 1.4166 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.