Singapore's United Overseas Bank Q4 net profit falls 6.2 pct

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank , the smallest of Singapore's three listed banks, reported a 6.2 percent fall in quarterly net profit, in line with estimates, while net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, weakened.

The results came after DBS Group Holdings posted its lowest quarterly profit in two years as provisions for soured loans to the city-state's oil services industry surged, and joined OCBC in forecasting more pain for that sector.

UOB's net profit came in at S$739 million ($522 million) in the three months ended December, versus S$788 million a year earlier, in line with an average forecast of S$730 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

"Against the subdued growth environment of 2016, we delivered a steady income stream, supported by our diverse fee and lending businesses," Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's CEO, said in a statement.

The bank's full year total income was stable at S$8.06 billion. ($1 = 1.4166 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)