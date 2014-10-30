FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore UOB's Q3 net profit up 18.7 percent, bad debt charges rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Singapore’s third-biggest lender, United Overseas Bank, on Thursday posted a rise of 18.7 percent in quarterly profit, helped by strong loan growth and fee income, beating expectations.

However the bank posted S$162 million ($126.73 million) in bad debt charges in the third quarter, up 90.5 percent from a year earlier due to a “few specific non-performing loan accounts” in Thailand and Indonesia.

UOB earned S$866 million in the three months ending in September, up from S$730 million a year earlier.

The result exceeded an average forecast of S$746 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Rival Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly profit on the back of a one-off gain, but the closely watched core quarterly profit was slightly below the average forecast by analysts. ($1=S$1.2783) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

