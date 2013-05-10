FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Pan Pacific says UOL aims to take it private
May 10, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Singapore's Pan Pacific says UOL aims to take it private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Pan Pacific Hotels Group Ltd said on Friday that property developer UOL Group Ltd is seeking to take it private.

UOL already owns a 81.6 percent stake in Pan Pacific.

Pan Pacific did not give details and said it will make a separate announcement.

Pan Pacific owns and manages more than 30 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across Asia, Oceania and North America.

UOL’s move came after the chairman of luxury developer SC Global Developments Ltd, Simon Cheong, offered S$745 million to privatize the company in December. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

