Dutch UPC says its internet service is disrupted
May 7, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Dutch UPC says its internet service is disrupted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 7 (Reuters) - Major Dutch cable operator UPC, owned by Liberty Global, said on Monday its Internet service in the Netherlands had been disrupted due to technical problems with one of its servers.

Maaike Scholten, UPC spokeswoman, told Reuters that nearly one million customers have limited or no access to Internet,

“I cannot say how long it will last and when it will be fixed,” she said.

She said that there was no hacking involved.

UPC, which provides television and internet services to nearly two million customers in the Netherlands, is one of the two main cable operators in the country.

Its main rival is Ziggo listed in Amsterdam in March.

Cable companies in the Netherlands have invested in upgrading their networks and infrastructure over the last few years and have expanded into broadband and telephony.

Both Ziggo and UPC have lured customers away from leading telephone operator KPN with their bundled offers of television, high-speed internet and telephony.

