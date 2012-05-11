UPDATE 1-China April refined copper output drops 3.7 pct m/m

* Refined copper output at 491,000 T, vs 510,000 T in March

* Copper, aluminium output dented by weak domestic demand

* Alumina output at record 3.16 million tonnes

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - China’s production of refined copper fell 3.7 percent in April from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, indicating that the weaker-than-expected domestic demand had cut smelters’ operating rates.

The monthly fall was the first since January when the Lunar New Year break slowed output. China’s overall industrial production growth was at 9.3 percent in April, the weakest in nearly 3 years.

China’s copper consumption this year has been weaker than predicted, reducing copper arrivals to the world’s second-biggest economy by about 19 percent in April from March to an 8-month low and cutting copper scrap imports by 14 percent.

The world’s top consumer and producer of refined copper produced 491,000 tonnes of the metal in April after rising 16.7 percent to 510,000 tonnes in March, which itself was the second-highest level ever after a record 518,000 tonnes in August 2011.

“The fall is not a surprise but the scale is bigger than the 2 percent we had expected. Domestic demand in April was weaker than a year ago,” said Fu Bin, an analyst at Jinrui Futures, a unit of the parent of China’s top refined copper producer Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd .

Output of the refined metal was also hit by a shortage of raw material, Fu said.

“The supply of scrap in the domestic market was not abundant in April,” Fu said, noting the bulk of new smelting capacity that came onstream in the past year used copper scrap as feed.

Lower domestic copper prices compared to the price of overseas purchases hurt demand from Chinese importers for scrap in April and prompted them to limit selling existing stocks to smelters, Fu added.

About a quarter of China’s copper production capacity is currently idled due to a shortage of raw material, state-backed research firm Antaike’s senior analyst Yang Changhua told Reuters last month. But the country would still add about 600,000 tonnes of smelting capacity this year.

Between 1.1 million to 1.4 million tonnes of refined copper is now stored in China, the highest since 2009, traders and sources at Chinese copper smelters have estimated. The stocks excluded the stockpile of the State Reserves Bureau.

ALUMINIUM

Lukewarm domestic demand dented aluminium output as well in April. Production dropped 2 percent to 1.537 million tonnes in April, from 1.568 million tonnes in March.

Output in March was the second-highest level since record 1.59 million tonnes in June 2011. China is the top producer and consumer of aluminium.

But the output of alumina reached a monthly record of 3.16 million tonnes in April, as refineries continued to produce the raw material to fulfil term contracts with aluminium smelters. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)