UPDATE 1-Norway oil investments seen at record in 2013

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Total investments in oil and gas activity off Norway, the world’s eighth largest oil explorer, are expected to reach a new record in 2013 as the exploration boom continues, Statistics Norway said on Thursday.

The agency expects total investment to rise to 194.3 billion crowns ($32.49 billion) next year from this year’s 186.6 billion, but said the 2013 figure, its initial estimate, was still uncertain and subject to revisions as projects are included only after approval.

“The number for 2013 looks extremely high but that has to do with the fact that there are now more approved projects early in the year than there has been before... but apart from that this is clearly a good growth,” Nordea Markets Chief Economist Steinar Juel said.

The agency’s forecast for 2013 is 51.1 billion crowns higher than the corresponding estimate for 2012 but it said a more appropriate comparison would be with its later 2012 estimate for 172 billion crowns.

Still, the figure indicates investments will continue to rise even after the agency earlier warned of signs of capacity constraints.

“We think this will contribute to a stronger growth picture and that Norges Bank may revise its growth picture upwards”, Juel said, adding the bank would not change its rate forecasts due to Thursday’s figures.

The agency’s forecast for investments in oil and gas in 2012 was revised up slightly to 186.6 billion crowns from the 186.0 billion seen in March.

Its initial 2012 forecast, published a year ago, was for 143.2 million crowns, well below its new estimate on Thursday.

Norway’s economy, including the massive oil sector, grew by 1.4 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, far outpacing the euro zone’s stagnation. ($1 = 5.9808 Norwegian krone) (Editing by James Jukwey)