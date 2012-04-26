UPDATE 1-Finland's UPM says demand, prices stabilising

(Adds details on outlook, CEO and analyst’s comments)

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene said market conditions were stabilising after weak demand and pricing pressure in recent years forced it to cut capacity and costs, comments which helped the shares rise 8 percent.

The company also said its acquisition and restructuring of debt-laden rival Myllykoski was beginning to bear fruit, forecasting cost savings of over 100 million euros thanks to the deal.

“This surely cuts down sceptic talk about them achieving the synergies from Myllykoski,” said Nordea analyst Harri Taittonen.

UPM’s first-quarter operating profit excluding special items fell 24 percent to 151 million euros ($199 million), but it was much higher than the market’s average forecast of 125 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said it now expects operating profit excluding special items in the first half to be slightly higher, rather than flat, compared to the latter half of 2011.

European paper makers have been cutting costs and production capacity, and analysts expect more restructuring in the industry to help it deal with a shift to digital media and competition from cut-price competitors in emerging markets.

“Consolidation and the consequent streamlining of costs is the most efficient way to improve the cost competiveness of this industry,” chief executive Jussi Pesonen said.

UPM’s shares traded at 9.84 euros, up from their close on Wednesday at 9.11 euros.