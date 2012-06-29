FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's UPM to make more cutbacks as sales weaken
June 29, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Finland's UPM to make more cutbacks as sales weaken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 29 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene said it was selling its Kajaani sawmill in central Finland and will shut down two other mills by the end of the year to try to cut production and costs in response to weaker sales.

UPM said the Kajaani mill will be sold to a company called Polkky. Its closure of the Aureskoski and Heinola mills will eliminate close to 100 jobs.

UPM and other European paper companies have been cutting production capacity to deal with a shift to digital media and competition from cheaper rivals in Asia. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)

