UPDATE 1-Digital move forces UPM to make paper cuts, 550 jobs go

HELSINKI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Finland’s UPM-Kymmene will reduce paper production at four plants in Europe, cutting 550 jobs because of declining demand as readers switch to digital devices, the company said on Thursday.

UPM aims to save 150 million euros ($187 million) annually by the end of 2015, partly by closing 800,000 tonnes of publication paper capacity. The paper business had annual capacity of around 10 million tonnes last year.

UPM, which is the world’s biggest producer of graphic papers, such as magazine paper and newsprint, said the industry in Europe continues to suffer from overcapacity.

European paper consumption has fallen more than 20 percent since 2008 as consumers shift to reading articles on screen. UPM, along with its main rival Stora Enso, has been closing mills for years in an attempt to protect profitability.

This time, UPM said it plans to permanently close down paper production machines at its mills in France’s Chapelle, Britain’s Shotton as well as Finland’s Jamsa and Kaukas.

The announcement comes after UPM last month said it had reached its previous 200 million euro savings target ahead of schedule.

Shares in the company rose 3.75 percent by 0840 GMT, and the news also lifted Stora Enso’s shares by 2.4 percent.

“We have achieved a turnaround in profitability (in European paper business) during 2014. Nevertheless, the current operating rates are unacceptably low and the current economic environment is not promising tailwind for 2015,” chief executive Jussi Pesonen said in a statement.

In the first nine months of this year, UPM’s paper business showed a core operating profit margin of 3.8 percent.

Despite efforts to shift focus towards more profitable products like eucalyptus pulp or label materials, UPM still makes more than half of its sales from the European graphic paper business. (1 US dollar = 0.8029 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Keith Weir)