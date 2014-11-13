UPM-Kymmene to reduce newsprint production, cut 550 jobs

HELSINKI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM-Kymmene on Thursday announced a plan to close 800,000 tonnes of publication paper capacity in Europe as it aims cut 550 jobs and save 150 million euros ($187 million) annually by the end of 2015.

The world’s biggest producer of graphic papers, such as magazine paper and newsprint, said the industry in Europe continues to suffer from overcapacity as consumers shift from print to digital devices.

UPM said it plans to permanently close down paper production machines at its mills in France’s Chapelle, Britain’s Shotton as well as Finland’s Jamsa and Kaukas.

“The European paper business is a case for itself. We have achieved a turnaround in profitability during 2014. Nevertheless, the current operating rates are unacceptably low and the current economic environment is not promising tailwind for 2015,” chief executive Jussi Pesonen said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.8029 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Keith Weir)