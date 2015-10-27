FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UPM-Kymmene posts weak paper profit, shares fall
October 27, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-UPM-Kymmene posts weak paper profit, shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 European paper profits below expectations

* Growth of digital media hurts paper industry

* Shares fall 3 pct (Adds share reaction, analyst comment)

HELSINKI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finland’s UPM-Kymmene , the world’s biggest producer of graphic papers such as newsprint and magazine and office paper, reported a sharp drop in quarterly profits from its core business on Tuesday.

Its European and North American paper unit reported a third-quarter core operating profit of 9 million euros ($10 mln), down from 62 million a year earlier and missing analysts’ forecast of 25 million euros in a Reuters poll.

In its results report, UPM also omitted its previous statement that profitability for its European and North American paper business would improve in the second half of the year, compared with the first half.

Shares in the group fell 3 percent by 0820 GMT. Shares in UPM’s main paper rival Stora Enso also fell, by 1.2 percent.

UPM has recently aimed to shift focus to pulp as the market for print paper in Europe has been hit by the growth of digital media. But the European paper business unit still accounts for half of the group’s sales.

In the first nine months of 2015, demand for graphic papers in Europe fell 4 percent and prices dropped 5 percent from a year ago, UPM said.

The company earlier this month announced a better-than-expected group core profit, helped by strong earnings from its pulp business. ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Susan Fenton)

