UPDATE 2-Paper makers UPM and Stora seek more cost cuts after results beat forecasts

By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell

HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Finnish paper makers UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and said they were looking to cut more costs from their European paper businesses, sending their shares higher.

The two companies - the world's largest makers of graphic papers such as magazine paper, newsprint and office paper - have closed dozens of mills and cut thousands of jobs in recent years as European demand has fallen due to the growth in online publishing.

Cost discipline and investments in more profitable products such as pulp and packaging board helped the two to beat market expectations on Tuesday, allowing UPM to even say it was considering a special dividend.

"Our balance sheet is getting stronger ... we have all the options in our hands. It (a special dividend) is under consideration," UPM Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen told a conference call.

UPM said it was conducting a new review of its European paper assets, while Stora said it was proceeding with a similar review announced in July.

"We expect the structural decline in demand of graphic papers in Europe to continue as in the recent years ... Any potential restructuring plans would be announced in the near future," UPM's Pesonen said.

Shares in UPM jumped 10.4 percent while Stora stock was up 3.2 percent by 1151 GMT.

Neither company gave any details of what cost saving measures might be under consideration.

"There will probably be more cost cutting ahead. I think the message from the stock market is pretty clear, this is something investors clearly approve of," said Mikael Jafs, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, who has "buy" ratings on both stocks.

"What these companies are both doing is reducing their exposure to the paper market," Jafs added. "At some point investors will wake up and say, yeah, they are not paper companies any more."

Stora Enso is ramping up a new packaging board mill in China, while UPM has lately expanded pulp production.

Wood pulp is needed not only for paper but also for packaging board and tissue, products seen growing on the back of China's growth.

UPM's third-quarter net profit jumped 31 percent from a year ago to 314 million euros ($341.4 million), well ahead of the 249 million expected by analysts.

Stora Enso's earnings of 219 million euros were below last year due to the Chinese mill ramp-up but surpassed a market consensus of 210 million. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)