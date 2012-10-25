FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Paper maker UPM misses expectations in Q3 on weak Europe margins
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 25, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Paper maker UPM misses expectations in Q3 on weak Europe margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, due to weak margins in its European paper business.

Its underlying operating profit in the third quarter fell 10 percent from a year ago to 122 million euros ($158 million), missing all analysts’ forecasts which averaged 137 million euros in a Reuters poll.

UPM, the world’s biggest producer of graphic papers, also repeated it expected its full-year core operating profit to fall from 2011. ($1 = 0.7711 euros)

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

