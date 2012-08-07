FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPM profit lags market forecasts, warns of weak second half
August 7, 2012

UPM profit lags market forecasts, warns of weak second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit and warned it was unlikely to show much improvement in the second half.

UPM, which has been struggling with weak demand for its pulp products, said its April-June operating profit excluding special items fell to 118 million euros ($146 million) from 201 million euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 150 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company said that while its profitability improved in the first half compared to the previous six months, it would not improve further in the latter half of 2012. ($1=0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

