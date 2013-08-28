FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Poland's PGE Q2 net beats estimates on cost cuts, sales
#Intel
August 28, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Poland's PGE Q2 net beats estimates on cost cuts, sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* PGE posts Q2 net profit of $404 mln

* Beats forecasts thanks to cost cuts (Adds details, analyst comment)

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest utility PGE reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected net profit in the second quarter as cost cutting and increased sales helped it offset weak power prices.

The state-controlled power producer said its bottom line increased by almost 20 percent year-on-year to 1.28 billion zlotys ($403.6 million) compared with the 1.03 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

PGE said it cut production costs by reducing output from the most costly sources, such as hard coal-fired power plants and biomass co-firing. The company has also cut labour costs thanks to a voluntary redundancy programme.

While costs fell, retail sales at PGE went up by 16.5 percent.

Still PGE, together with other utilities around Europe, has been hit by an economic slowdown and a reduction in demand.

The utility said power consumption in Poland fell by an annual 1 percent in the first half of the year, though it ticked up by 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

The company’s average wholesale power prices fell in the second quarter by 12 percent to 177 zlotys per megawatthour.

“I expect the shares to outperform the market,” said Leszek Iwaszko, analyst at Societe Generale. “However, what is most important for PGE, is that the market is worried about 2014 results, with forward power contracts trading significantly lower.”

He added investors will also closely watch PGE’s flagship project to build two 900-megawatts units at its power plant in Opole, in the south of Poland. The project is worth 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.66 billion).

“The situation in Opole is still uncertain,” the analyst added.

$1 = 3.1716 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
