June 6 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc, the world’s largest parcel delivery company, said it had named David Abney chief executive.

Scott Davis, who has been CEO and chairman since 2008, will retire and be the company’s non-executive chairman.

Both moves are effective Sept. 1, UPS said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)