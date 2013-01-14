FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPS says EU plans to prohibit TNT deal
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPS says EU plans to prohibit TNT deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said the European Commission has informed the company that it is working on a decision to prohibit UPS’s proposed acquisition of TNT Express NV.

The world No. 1 package delivery company is seeking to buy Dutch peer and European market leader TNT to gain access to TNT’s network in the fast-growing Asian and Latin American markets.

Upon prohibition by the commission, UPS’s offer condition relating to EU Competition Clearance will not be fulfilled and the company will pay TNT a termination fee of EUR 200 million and withdraw the offer, UPS said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.