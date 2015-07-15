FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC sues UPS for alleged religious discrimination
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

EEOC sues UPS for alleged religious discrimination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc was sued on Wednesday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the package delivery company of discriminating against employees and job applicants whose religious practices conflicted with its uniform and appearance policy.

The complaint accused UPS of having failed since at least 2004 to hire, promote or accommodate people whose practices conflicted with the policy.

According to the EEOC, UPS forbids male supervisors and male employees whose jobs require customer contact from wearing beards, or growing their hair below collar length.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

