9 months ago
UPS fired driver for union activities, social media use - NLRB judge
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
November 29, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

UPS fired driver for union activities, social media use - NLRB judge

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

United Parcel Service Inc violated federal labor law when it fired a driver in Pennsylvania for his union activities and criticism of the company on social media, a National Labor Relations judge in Washington D.C. ruled on Friday.

Administrative Law Judge Geoffrey Carter rejected UPS' argument that it would have fired Robert Atkinson for his poor performance in the absence of his organizing and criticism, finding that the company's decisions were "tainted" by its unlawful goal of removing a vocal leader and union activist from the workplace.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gRzp9a

